Mild Friday with rain moving back in for parts of the weekend - FOX Carolina 21

Mild Friday with rain moving back in for parts of the weekend

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Above-average temperatures will be the rule into the weekend and into next week, but the trade-off will be several chances for rain over the next 5 to 7 days.

A mostly cloudy sky is expected today with temperatures reaching the 60s in the afternoon. A few spots could touch 70 degrees in the Upstate, if enough sunshine makes it's way out.

Kicking off the last weekend of March, predominantly dry weather is expected for Saturday. A brief shower is possible now and then, but becomes more likely after midnight into Sunday. Locally heavy downpours are possible along with a few gusty storms, particularly later in the day Sunday. Expect highs in the 70s.

Warm weather sticks around into next week with highs generally in the 70s. A few showers or storms are possible on Monday with a slightly better chance on Tuesday. For now, mostly dry weather is expected on Wednesday with a high temperature near 80 degrees in the Upstate.

