Buncombe County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying 12 Bones burglars

Suspects with examples of the shirts they were seen wearing (Courtesy: BCSO)

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying three suspects in a burglary at the 12 Bones barbecue restaurant on Sweeten Creek Road.

Deputies said the suspects broke into the restaurant and stole money along with a cash register on March 12.

Deputies gave these descriptions of the three suspects:

The first suspect that entered the business is described as being very short with a small build. This person was wearing a hoodie with a picture on the front with the word "Diamond", a mask that covered their face, a large wrist watch on their right wrist, and gloves.

The second suspect that entered this business was wearing a ball cap, a bandana which covered his face, and a long sleeved Nike Air Pivot V3 shirt with the words "Modern Legend" printed on the back. This suspect appears to have a tattoo on his right wrist.

The third suspect is described as being tall and was wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark coat (possible leather), and a mask that covered his face.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspects is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828)250-6670 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.

