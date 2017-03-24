Rain moves in late tonight

Rain is back in the forecast for this weekend, but it should hold off for much of today. Expect scattered showers and t-storms into the day Sunday.

We’ll see scattered clouds with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s area-wide by this afternoon. A patch of drizzle or a sprinkle is possible, but a better chance of passing showers for the mountains arrives late this evening while much of the Upstate should be dry.

As a front lingers nearby, we’ll see additional showers and storms develop through Sunday, perhaps becoming more numerous in the afternoon. There is a slight chance that any t-storm that develops could become strong.

Isolated showers or storms remain possible into Monday and Tuesday of next week as warm and unstable air lingers.

