Deputies: Suspect sought in Spartanburg, Rutherford Co. crimes

The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect after a string of crimes in the Carolinas.

Police said Spencer McCauley Lane is wanted in connection with a break-in an larceny in Rutherford County. He is also reportedly wanted out of Spartanburg County for obtaining property by false pretense and absconding from probation.

Anyone with information on Lane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-348-6270.

