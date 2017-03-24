Deputies: Suspect sought in Spartanburg, Rutherford Co. crimes - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Suspect sought in Spartanburg, Rutherford Co. crimes

Posted: Updated:
Spencer Lane (Source: RPD) Spencer Lane (Source: RPD)
RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect after a string of crimes in the Carolinas.

Police said Spencer McCauley Lane is wanted in connection with a break-in an larceny in Rutherford County. He is also reportedly wanted out of Spartanburg County for obtaining property by false pretense and absconding from probation.

Anyone with information on Lane's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-348-6270.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.