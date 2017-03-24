Greenville Co. man convicted of sexually assaulting child for 5 years

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a was sentenced to jail time on Friday after a child sex assault trial.

Investigators said 35-year-old Gabriel Betancourt Jr. was arrested after the abuse was reported in January 2015.

Deputies said they conducted a "delicate and forensic-oriented investigation" resulting in Betancourt being charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and lewd act with a minor.

According to deputies, Betancourt sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl for years between 2010 and 2015.

Investigators said they collaborated with the Julie Valentine Center on the case, which resulted in a guilty verdict for Betancourt.

He was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

“The culmination of this case displays the collaborative efforts of the Sheriff’s Office, JVC, and the Solicitor’s office, and the common mission to protect the children of our community," said Sheriff Will Lewis. "I extend my sincerest gratitude to the prosecutor and all the investigators involved in this very sensitive case.”

