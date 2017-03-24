SC lawmakers react after healthcare bill pulled from House

South Carolina politicians are weighing in after the American Health Care Act was abruptly pulled before a vote in the U.S. House on Friday.

President Donald Trump and Speaker Ryan held press conferences after the announcement to discuss the decision to pull the bill, which faced mixed support on the floor.

Trump said, "I want to have a great health care bill... and we will." He said he thought the proposed bill was good, but will be "even better the next time around."

Rep. Mark Sanford issued the following statement after the announcement:

House leadership, the President, and the White House team deserve credit for their efforts to advance this bill. I have found that seeming stopping points can ultimately prove to be beginning points in life and the things that we work on. Accordingly, I believe today’s action will prove to be the catalyst that will bring conservative and moderate Republicans together with Democrats and Independents in forging a repeal and replace to the Affordable Care Act. I certainly join with other conservatives in committing to do so.



What the ACA has done to participants in the individual healthcare marketplace continues to be a great problem for many Americans, and therefore, I believe this bill will come back to the floor in a way that bridges philosophical gaps and stays true to the deliberative process so vital in producing good legislation

Sen. Lindsey Graham took to Twitter to respond to the decision, issuing the following statement:

Appears efforts to Repeal & Replace Obamacare being put on the shelf for time being.



Next move on health care – Collapse and Replace. 1/4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2017 #Winning is replacing Obamacare with something that improves the health care choices available to Americans. 2/4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2017 #Losing is simply passing a bill for the sake of passing a bill. 3/4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2017 Good news is we still have a chance to WIN. Trump should challenge D's to work w/ him when Obamacare inevitably collapses which it will. 4/4 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.