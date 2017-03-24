Upstate man accused of impersonating officer while assaulting victim

Police say a man has been charged after impersonating an officer and then assaulting a victim at a Lil Cricket store in Greenwood.

According to an incident report, deputies responded to the Lil Cricket store around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports about a man showing a badge like he was a police officer.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the clerk at the store who told them she was inside the business when a suspect wearing a white shirt entered the parking lot. The clerk told police that the suspect was talking to customers outside the front door of the store when he put on a red and black jersey and set aside a black sweatshirt on a yellow pole before pulling out a law enforcement badge and waving it around, stating, "I'm a Cop!" over and over.

The clerk told police the suspect then placed the badge on the outside of his sweatshirt for everyone to see, began arguing with an older customer and then began hitting the older customer. That's when the clerk said she went outside to break up the fight and asked the suspect to leave.

The victim who was hit by the suspect told police he didn't want to press charges or seek medical attention.

Police said they were able to view the incident on surveillance footage, and confirmed that the badge the suspect was waving around was indeed a law enforcement badge.

Police were advised that the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Eric Lamar Richie of Greenwood, left the scene heading toward Watson Street and were able to catch up with him. When they encountered Richie, the incident report says he was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, red and glassy eyes, had a very strong odor of alcohol and was highly intoxicated.

While placing Richie under arrest for disorderly conduct, officers located the badge in his possession and determined that it was an actual Abbeville County SC Sheriff's Department Duty Badge with a leather case and belt clip. Richie told police he found the badge in the Lil Cricket parking lot.

Police then informed Richie that he was also being charged with impersonating a police officer, and he was then transported to the Greenwood County Detention Center where he was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. His warrant is pending for impersonating a police officer.

