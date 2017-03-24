Simpsonville issues statement on trash collection controversy

Invoices from a trash collection company have some Simpsonville residents steamed.

The city voted in the summer of 2016 to privatize trash collection in a move to avoid raising taxes. After the decision, city officials said each resident would be supplied with one trash container and one recycle container, free of charge.

City officials said a recent correspondence from ACE Environmental caused confusion, though.

ACE was contracted by Simpsonville to handle trash collection and the city pays the company to pick up one container of each type from all residents.

ACE reportedly sent a letter explaining the cost of additional receptacles, which was followed by an invoice for a monthly fee.

The city said, to clarify, residents will have to pay ACE directly for any additional containers. If they don't want an additional container, ACE will pick them up and they will no longer be billed.

Some residents took to social media regarding the fee and said they are already paying taxes for sanitation, so they shouldn't face an additional cost.

Residents with concerns are asked to contact ACE Customer Service at 864-947-8100.

"Simpsonville prides itself in providing high quality services to its citizens," officials said in a press release. "But those services come at a cost and Simpsonville is committed to living within its budget. Simpsonville is continuing to work with ACE to improve the quality of services provided to residents while keeping costs as low as possible."

FOX Carolina reached out to ACE Environmental for comment but has not yet received a response.

