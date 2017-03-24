Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige, The Chainsmokers to perform in S.C. this Spring

South Carolina music lovers are in for a treat over the next few months.

And whether you're into rock, pop or R&B, there's something for everyone!

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mary J. Blige and The Chainsmokers will all perform at Colonial Life Arena this Spring.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform on Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. along with supporting act, BABYMETAL. Tickets are already on sale, and you can learn more here.

Mary J. Blige will bring her throwback classics and soulful new hits to the arena on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. She'll also bring special guest Joe Thomas along with her for the show, and tickets went on sale Friday. You can find more information on her performance and tickets here.

Last, but certainly not least, Grammy-nominated DJ duo The Chainsmokers will perform along with special guests Kiiara, Gryffin and Emily Warren at the Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. Find out more about ticket sales and the performance, here.

