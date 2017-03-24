Group raising funds to purchase home for family of 14-year-old dead after January house fire

It's been nearly two months since a fire destroyed Christopher Padgett's neighbors’ home. Inside at the time were Stephen Sampson Sr. and his three children.

"The community really rallied around right after the fire,” said Padgett.

Those in the community have helped gather donations through bake sales and school collections. The money is being used to help pay for medical bills, food and everything in between, for the family.

Sampson's two sons were released from the hospital shortly after the fire. Stephen Sampson, Sr. and his daughter, 14-year-old Abby, were being treated at the Augusta Burn Center. She passed away Thursday from her injuries.

"He knows there's a lot of people behind him,” explained Padgett, “He's told me many times, 'I don't know what I would do without this community. I didn't expect nothing like this.'"

The land across the street from their charred home is in the process of being donated by a neighbor. Carpenters for Christ is in the process of obtaining a trailer for the family and renovating it for the family, but need $30,000.

Padgett says no matter what the family needs, his neighbors will be there to help them.

"With the community's support,” said Padgett, “We can help try and ease the burden a little bit."

A Christian group by the name of Carpenters for Christ is working hard to help the family by raising at least $30,000 to purchase a mobile home and get it ready for them. The fundraising efforts aim to cover everything from putting in a septic system, electrical system, smoke detectors, appliances, water line and more. Years ago, the same group worked with Boiling Springs High School students to raise money and build a home for a school custodian who also lost her home in a fire.

Funeral services have been announced for 14-year-old Abby Sampson. She will be laid to rest on Sunday, April 2. Her family will receive friends at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church in Boiling Springs from 2 to 4 p.m., followed by a memorial service.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help the family, after the fire. Click here to donate.

