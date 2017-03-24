Police: 14-year-old girl hit by car while skateboarding - FOX Carolina 21

Police: 14-year-old girl hit by car while skateboarding

BREVARD, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Brevard police said a teen was hit by a car while riding her skateboard on Friday.

The incident reportedly happened around 7 p.m.

According to police, the 14-year-old girl was riding a skateboard at the intersection of Hillside Street and Hillside Circle in Brevard when she was struck by a vehicle.

The girl was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word on any charges in connection with the crash at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.

