Police: Teen caught in gunfire while driving home from fishing trip, gets shot in leg

Anderson police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot while driving along Cambridge Road early Saturday morning.

Police said they began investigating around 2 a.m. after hearing multiple gunshots in the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Area.

According to investigative reports, an officer heard approximately fifteen gunshots in rapid succession and dispatchers advised him that there had been a report of four older model vehicles firing shots at one another on MLK heading toward Whitehall Road.

The responding officer was heading in that direction when dispatch advised that a shooting victim had been reported on nearby Cambridge Road.

The officer arrived and found the boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The boy's parents were already at the scene and providing medical aid.

Per the investigative report, the victim said he was driving home from a fishing trip with friends when the incident occurred. The teen said he was turning onto Cambridge Road from Woodcrest Road when two males began shooting at him from inside a vehicle under a carport. One of the bullets entered the car through the door and struck the victim in the calf.

The victims were reportedly in a gray car, possibly a Mitsubishi Eclipse, reports state.

Police said at least two other people in the area also reported having their cars damaged by gunfire.

No suspects have been named.

