Mild again today but rain is ahead

Unsettled weather settles in for the rest of this weekend and lasts into next week, with several chance of rain between now and the end of next week.

A mild afternoon gives way to increasing rain chances later this evening and into the overnight hours as a batch of rain and embedded storms approaches from the west. While this rain should be losing intensity, some showers could arrive as early as 9 PM.

A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will exist on Sunday as warm and unstable air lingers ahead of a decaying front. It won’t rain all day Sunday, but some showers or storms could be locally heavy at times so have the umbrella handy.

Unsettled weather continues into next week, with at least isolated showers or storms possible on Monday and Tuesday. Dry weather makes a brief return Wednesday as highs approach 80 degrees in the Upstate.

