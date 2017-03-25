'A Hero's 5K' raises money to support military families in the Upstate

Runners line up for the start of A Hero's 5K (FOX Carolina/ March 25, 2017)

The seventh annual "A Hero's 5K Run & Walk" took place Saturday at Furman University.

The race was founded in memory of Greenville solider SPC Geoffrey Whitsitt, who was killed by enemy forces in Afghanistan.

This year’s event featured a Kids’ Fun Zone featuring games and opportunity to send letters to area veterans.

Funds raised during the race will be donated to Upstate Warrior Solution and be used to support the needs of South Carolina servicemen and women and their families.

Race Director Paul Howell said the race aims to raise awareness about the sacrifices made each day by the United States military personnel.

“We're dedicated to remembering every serviceman and woman who lived, fought, and died for our country; and honoring the service of every member of our military,” Howell said. “A Hero's 5K has valuable support from local sponsors. We are so excited to join with our friends in the Upstate to celebrate our heroes and their sacrifices."

