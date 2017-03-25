Mommy Matters on FOX: Moms, chiropractors talk about benefits of getting adjusted

The first time mom-to-be Julie Stewart went through pregnancy, she said it wasn't exactly an enjoyable experience.

"I had a lot of issues with pain and not being able to move around a lot," said Stewart.

The second time around, Stewart, who used to see a chiropractor as a teen, took advice from a friend and decided to re-start those weekly visits at Dreckman Family Chiropractic.

"It's made a world of a difference, more mobility, I had a lot of hip pain, but that's been taken care of," said Stewart.

She's one of several moms and moms-to-be who chiropractor, Dr. Jared Dreckman, sees regularly.

"While you're pregnant you release a lot of the hormone called relaxing. That hormone really allows your ligaments to stretch out and spread, and during pregnancy we want to keep everything aligned so the baby can be in the right position, the birth goes smoother, shorter birth times, less pain during birth," said Dr. Dreckman.

It's not just moms who go to chiropractors for care. Just like at Dr. Dreckman's office, Dr. Megan Afshar at Upstate Specific Chiropractic adjusts people at all ages and stages starting from birth.

"We're not necessarily treating anything, we're not fixing anything, we're just working with your nervous system to make sure that everything is normalized," said Dr. Afshar.

The American Pregnancy Association defines chiropractic care in part as, "Adjusting misaligned joints of the body, especially of the spine, which reduces spinal nerve stress and therefore promotes health throughout the body."

When it comes to handling pregnant moms, infants and children, both chiropractors said those adjustments are very gentle.

"I'm using fingertip pressure with little vibrations, similar to the pressure you put on your eyeball," said Dr. Dreckman.

"I always tell parents it's going to be about as light as if I'm checking the firmness of a ripe tomato. I'm just going to use a gentle pressure that I'm going to apply," said Dr. Afshar.

Dr. Afshar said she's seen adjustments help younger children fight off chronic ear infections and pain during potty time. She also said she believes adjustments can help breast feeding babies.

"We hear this from parents all the time 'Oh they prefer one side over the other' and that's a really good indication that there's a misalignment usually at the top of their neck that is very easy to help right in their body," said Dr. Afshar.

Even before baby arrives, Dr. Dreckman said moms can really benefit big time.

"They actually did a study in chiropractic care during pregnancy where one group had chiropractic care throughout pregnancy and one group did not," said Dr. Dreckman.

He referred to a study the Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College conducted. The results showed the group who got adjusted during pregnancy reported less pain during labor.

"That right there is a reason enough to get adjusted during pregnancy," said Dr. Dreckman.

Jana Reighard, who visits Dr. Dreckman regularly and is pregnant with her third child, said first started seeing a chiropractor during her second pregnancy. She attributes her easier delivery the second time around to getting adjusted.

"Afterwards it was immediate relief. I went from not being able to walk to feeling almost better than I did pre-pregnancy... I've had very good easy deliveries and I think a lot of it had to do with chiropractic care and my body being in the right position and in the right alignment," said Reighard.

Dr. Dreckman said that's his hope for all women during the labor process.

"We see movies, big cinema and we see doctors rushing in to save a life. It's not like that, birth can be a very gentle, calming thing," said Dr. Dreckman.

Both Dr. Dreckman and Dr. Afshar are sponsors of the upcoming Upstate Birth and Baby Expo. The free event is open to the public on Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

