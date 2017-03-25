Fitness fundraiser to benefit Greenville County Sheriff’s Office's Marcus Whitfield Youth Camp

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and Burn Boot Camp is hosting a law enforcement themed workout on Saturday to raise funds and collect donations for the Marcus Whitfield Youth Camp.

The camp, an annual outreach program put on by the sheriff’s office, is offered for free to children each year.

“The camp is an outreach to the youth in the community, and in particular, at risk youth, so that we can engage them and make a positive impact in their life as mentors,” Master Deputy Ryan Flood said.

The Marcus Whitfield Youth camp was named in honor of fallen Greenville County Deputy Marcus Whitfield, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 1999.

The workout fundraiser will begin at 11 a.m. at Burn Boot Camp, located at 1618 Woodruff Road, Greenville.

