South Carolina Miss Amazing Pageant held in Greenville

Upstate girls and women with disabilities shined Saturday during the 2017 South Carolina Miss Amazing Pageant at Southside High School in Greenville.

Participants showed off their skills and abilities on stage while dressed to the nines in evening gowns, had interviews with judges, and introduced themselves to spectators.

All participants were awarded a trophy and crown, and one person from each age group was selected to represent her peers at numerous events throughout the year.

Participants donated food to Harvest Hope Food Bank to enter the contest.

Organizers said proceeds from ticket sales will help send the pageant queens to the Miss Amazing National Pageant in Chicago.

