Seneca Marine detachment honors Korean War Medal of Honor recipient

The Seneca, S.C. Marine Corps League Lewis G. Watkins Detachment #1131 honored its namesake, who was killed in the Korean War, during a ceremony on Saturday.

The detachment performed full Military Honors at Staff Sergeant Lewis G. Watkins’s grave at Wolfe Stake Baptist Church Cemetery.

Watkins, who sacrificed his life to save his fellow Marines in Korea in 1952, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

The Seneca, S.C. Marine Corps League Lewis G. Watkins Detachment #1131 said Watkins is the only person from Oconee County to ever receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Watkins’ family donated the medal to the Oconee Veteran’s Museum in Walhalla, where it remains on display.

