Hitachi donates 50 cherry trees to Greenville park to mark plant's closure

Hitachi Electronic Devices USA held a tree planting ceremony Saturday afternoon to mark the closing of the company’s Greenville plant.

The company invited all former employees and members of the Upstate community to the ceremony in Legacy Park. Hitachi presented 50 cherry trees as a living gift to Greenville during the event.

Hitachi released this statement about the gift and the company’s relationship in Greenville:

The cherry tree holds a very special place in Japanese culture. It is said the cherry blossoms “Sakura” symbolize clouds which is a metaphor for the ephemeral nature of life. With the closure, the longest residing Japanese staff and former President Mr. Noboru Toyama will be returning to Japan after 26 years in Greenville. Mr. Toyama stated “We wanted to leave a symbol behind that will continue to grow and blossom for many years to not only thank the city, but also to symbolize the relationship between the city and Hitachi.” Toyama continued “We held a cherry blossom festival at the former factory site every year we were there and feel this is a good way to continue that tradition after we are gone.” The city of Greenville and Hitachi’s relationship began in 1989 when Hitachi began searching for a site for a future television picture tube factory. Greenville was one of four cities in the eastern US Hitachi investigated for construction of its first television picture tube factory in the USA. The relationship was cemented when Hitachi’s Electron Tube Division chose Greenville as that site and ground was broken in 1990 for what eventually become the largest projection TV picture tube plant in the world and a leading maker of large picture tubes from 1991 until the Mauldin road factory closure in 2008. The company continues to operate in Greenville producing flat panel display systems and IoT products on Fairforest Way. Today it is owned by Hitachi High Technology and continues as a division of Hitachi High Technologies America based in Schaumburg, IL.

Hitachi will close the doors of the Greenville plant on March 31 after being in operation for more than 26 years.

