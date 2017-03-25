Greenville Co. deputies locate suspect who ran from traffic stop

Greenville County deputies said they located a person who ran off on foot after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers said deputies pulled over a car near the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Furman Hall Road around 1:15 p.m.

A person in the car ran off on foot in the direction of Furman Hall Road.

Deputies and K-9s then began searching the area for the suspect.

Just before 2 p.m. deputies advised FOX Carolina's crew at the scene that the suspect had been located.

Deputies said K-9s found the suspect in the woods and that the suspect was taken to the detention center.

Charges are pending.

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.