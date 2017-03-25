Showers moving through; rain chances continue into work week

We’re in for a soggy Sunday with scattered thunder showers this morning that will become more spotty this afternoon.

When it’s not raining, expect a mostly cloudy sky with highs near 70 in the Upstate and middle 60s in the mountains with steady south winds.

Tonight and tomorrow morning should be mainly dry, but a stray thunder-boomer is certainly possible with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower to middle 70s ahead of another round of hit and miss rain and storms late tomorrow into early Tuesday.

The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday will present our warmest period in the forecast with highs near 80 in the Upstate and middle 70s in the mountains with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Our next rain and storm chance will hold off until Thursday night and continue into Friday which will also come with a cooldown into the 60s and lower 70s next weekend.

