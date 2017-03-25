Duke Energy cuts off power at Pelham and Batesville Rd as crews repair pole damage

Duke Energy officials have announced that power will be shut off to at least 2,000 Greenville County residents starting at 7 p.m.

According to Duke Energy, a pole was hit in Greenville County and crews will be replacing it, along with 2 circuits.

The power outage is expected to last for 2 hours starting at 7 p.m., and will affect the area at the corner of Pelham Road at Batesville Road.

Officials at the scene of the repair site told FOX that the initial crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday and involved a single passenger vehicle with a teenage driver. The teen wasn't injured or taken to the hospital, but they are unsure what caused the wreck.

Crews said they were unable to move the vehicle because of the danger presented the damaged pole. They expect to be working the scene for several hours.

