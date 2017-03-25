Crash takes out power pole along Poinsett Hwy

Troopers said a crash occurred in Greenville County Saturday evening.

The call came in around 6:21 p.m.

The incident happened along Poinsett Hwy at Tindal Road. Injuries were initially reported in the crash.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked at some point due to the accident.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the vehicle involved crashed into an electric pole and ended up on its side. They reported that the driver appeared to be okay after the crash, and that traffic is now moving very slowly in the area.

