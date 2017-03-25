Top-seeded South Carolina overwhelms upset-minded Quinnipiac

Kaela Davis, A'ja Wilson and top-seeded South Carolina defeated NCAA Tournament surprise Quinnipiac from the opening tip, scoring the first 16 points and advancing to the Stockton Regional final by beating the 12th-seeded Bobcats 100-58 on Saturday (AP)

Kaela Davis, A'ja Wilson and top-seeded South Carolina overpowered NCAA Tournament surprise Quinnipiac from the opening tip, scoring the first 16 points and advancing to the Stockton Regional final by beating the 12th-seeded Bobcats 100-58 on Saturday.

Davis scored 28 with five 3-pointers, Wilson added 24 and South Carolina's athleticism and smothering, swarming defense was just too much for Quinnipiac on the Sweet 16 stage. The Bobcats started out 0 for 10 and took more than seven minutes to score as they struggled to get shots off, let alone establish their typically prolific perimeter game.

South Carolina (30-4) won its eighth in a row, putting coach Dawn Staley's team in the Elite Eight for the second time in three years.

The Bobcats (29-7) had won 12 straight games, beating fifth-seeded Marquette and No. 4 Miami for the first two NCAA Tournament wins in school history. The mid-major school became an upset darling as Connecticut's other team, prompting UConn coach Geno Auriemma to wear a Quinnipiac T-shirt on Friday beneath his warmup jacket in support of dear friend and coach Tricia Fabbri and her program.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.