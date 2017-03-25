Upstate man arrested, accused of burglary after standoff at Seneca home

Police said a man was arrested after a reported burglary and standoff incident in Seneca on Friday.

It all happened around 10:30 p.m. Police said they responded to a home on the 800 block of Laing Ct. after getting reports from a neighbor that a man had broken a window and made his way into wife's apartment.

Upon arrival on the scene, police said they found 26-year-old Codie Alan Guthrie inside the residence. According to the incident report, as an officer approached the house, Guthrie called himself "crazy" and said he didn't want to talk to anyone. He reportedly told police that he had a weapon and the only way he was coming out of the apartment was if he killed himself.

The incident report said that as a tactical response team arrived and began negotiating with Guthrie, officers could see him pacing back and forth with toting a handgun in an upstairs bedroom window.

After negotiating with officers by phone, he agreed to come out of the apartment, laying down the gun as he stepped outside and gave himself up. He was taken into custody without incident.

Guthrie was charged with first degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. According to incident reports, he was transported to the hospital for a laceration to his finger before being booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

