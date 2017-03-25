Coroner: Man dead after shooting, crash in Anderson

The Anderson Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting and crash on Saturday night that left one victim dead.

The incident reportedly happened on the 1400 block of High Street at Plain Street around 11:45 p.m. Lt. Tony Tilley said someone called 911 to report the wreck and also reported hearing gunshots.

Shell casings were reportedly found in the roadway. Tilley said the victim in the wreck was shot and then backed his car down the road.

He was pronounced dead. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Ricky Montez Grove of Anderson. Grove died from at least one gunshot wound, the coroner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Tilley said no one is in custody and investigators are interviewing witnesses.

Stay with FOX Carolina News for the latest on this developing story.

MORE NEWS: Cincinnati nightclub shooting: One killed, 14 injured

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.