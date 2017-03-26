Silver Alert canceled after missing Transylvania Co. woman found - FOX Carolina 21

Silver Alert canceled after missing Transylvania Co. woman found

TRANSYLVANIA Co., NC (FOX Carolina) -

Transylvania County deputies canceled a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old woman on Sunday.

Mildred Tabor was reported missing from 11 Sherwood Ridge Road in Cedar Mountain, North Carolina. She may suffer from a cognitive impairment, officials said.

Just before 10:30 a.m., the Silver Alert for Tabor was canceled after Tabor returned home safely.

