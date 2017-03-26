Deputies: One person shot inside Greenville Co. night club

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office received reports of a person shot inside Element nightclub early Sunday morning.

Dispatch said a called came in around 12:35 a.m. from the club on Halton Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they were reportedly unable to locate the victim. The gunshot victim later arrived at a hospital and is in unknown condition, dispatchers said.

Nicole Brown was inside the club when the shooting happened and reported hearing gunshots.

"It can't be going on inside the club. So everybody was just running for their lives like I don't know what was going," said Brown.

She said she ran out in fear for her life when she heard gunshots ring out.

"It sounds like it was inside and outside, I mean both ways. But security was everyone trying to get on top of it. It was still scary, I was scared for my life," said Brown.

No one has been arrested but dispatchers said the suspect could be driving a four-door silver sedan.

FOX Carolina reported another shooting inside the club back in 2014.

