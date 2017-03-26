Christian Learning Centers of Greenville Co. celebrates 20 years, hoping to expand mission

The Christian Learning Centers of Greenville County said it's hosting a banquet to celebrate it's 20 year anniversary.

The Upstate ministry offers released time Bible study for public school students.

Currently, the 17 schools and 1800 students are released from class for periods of time throughout the school week to go to an off campus location to study Bible. CLC said it's goal is to bring the ministry to all Greenville County schools by 2020.

Throughout it's 20 years in the community, executive director Janice Butler said CLC has served more than 13,000 students at 37 different schools.

Butler said now more than ever, she is hoping to expand the organization's mission.

"We feel like we're in the spiritual fight of our lives... We want them to grow up to be very family oriented, we want them to do well in school. We want them to be the very best employees and things like that and because the culture is threatened, that is all changing," said Butler.

Renowned Christian author Josh McDowell will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming banquet.

The banquet will be at the TD Convention Center on Tuesday, April 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person but Butler said there are some available for free thanks to sponsors who purchased entire tables to show support.

Butler said proceeds will help the organization further it's mission.

Check out CLC's website for more information.

