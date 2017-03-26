Gamecocks going to Final Four for first time in school history

Gamecocks celebrate victory over Florida in the Elite Eight (Source: Associated Press)

The University of South Carolina punched two tickets to the NCAA Elite Eight with victories for the men and women's basketball teams.

The No. 7-seed men's team, an underdog going into the second and third round of the tournament, stunned with upset wins over No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Baylor.

After their victorious blowout, beating the Bulldogs 70-50 in the Sweet 16, South Carolina guard Duane Notice said, "We just thrive off of adversity."

It is the first time in franchise history they are going to the Elite Eight and the first time in 44 years the team has won a tournament game.

The Gamecocks took on Florida Gators at Madison Square Garden at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday. South Carolina stepped onto the court strong but the Gators took the lead in the last minutes of the first half.

At halftime, Florida was up 40-33.

When they returned for the second half, the Gamecocks were serious about another upset and pushed to overtake Florida. The teams battled it out in a nailbiting conclusion to the Elite Eight matchup.

South Carolina outlasted Florida with a 77-70 victory.

Sindarius Thornwell gave a standout performance during the game, scoring more than 25 of the team's points.

On Monday, the South Carolina women's team will make their appearance in the Elite Eight. The top-seeded team claimed a 100-58 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the Sweet 16.

The team will take on Florida State at 9 p.m. on Monday in Stockton, California.

It is the second time in three years South Carolina's women's basketball has advanced to the Elite Eight.

University of South Carolina President Harris Pastides also lent a little humor through his Twitter account amidst all the excitement:

Gamecock students in the fountain. know I should be upset...but I'm jealous! Final Four! pic.twitter.com/afVN4thZbF — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 26, 2017

