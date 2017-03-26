Townville first responders participate in annual rescue training

First responders in Townville know what it is like to face a worst-case scenario.

In September 2016, authorities said a teen gunman opened fire on the playground, wounding multiple first grade students and their teacher. Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old victim, died at the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

Firefighters were the first to arrive on scene after the shooting was reported and volunteer firefighter Jamie Brock is credited with taking down the teen suspect.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the owners of Townville Station LLC, Dwayne and Traci Johnson, helped organize a training day to prepare first responders for rescue scenarios.

"Last year, many people might have thought we were over preparing," Dwayne Johnson said. "We felt we were preparing for the worst. Little did we know that day would come so quickly."

The Johnson family and Upstate emergency agencies created the annual event "Townville Strong Training." Townville Fire, Fork Rescue Squad, Homeland Park Fire, Belton Fire and Oconee County Emergency services are credited with helping launch the program.

The training event kicked off the weekend of Mar. 24 to 26. It included a "Big Rig Rescue" class, training on extricating entrapped victims from collisions and other vehicle simulations.

