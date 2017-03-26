State Farm offers on-site auto inspections in Greer after hail storm

State Farm announced Sunday they are moving more resources to South Carolina after a storm left thousands with wind and hail damage.

The company said they are hoping to help customers impacted by the Mar. 21 storm. More than 3,000 auto claims and 1,100 homeowner claims were filed to State Farm in the aftermath.

To help with inspections, State Farm is setting up a drive-in mobile claim site at Home Depot in Greer. State Farm policyholders can call their agent or 1-800-SF-CLAIM to report damage and set up an appointment.

Agents will be conducting car inspections on site to make the process easier.

State Farm Mobile Claim Site

1385 Wade Hampton Boulevard West

Greer, SC 29650

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.