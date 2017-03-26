Fire Chief: Investigation continues into cause of fire that caused roof of Seneca business to cave in

Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire that destroyed the roof of a commercial building in Seneca on Sunday.

The call came in at 12:07 p.m.

The Seneca Police Department confirmed officers responded to the business on E. North 1st Street. The building was the the former Carquest Auto Parts store location, and was in use as an antique/thrift store.

Seneca Fire Department Chief Jan Oliver said no one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Firefighters forced entry into the building and began fighting the fire, but soon had to turn back.

"The way the building was piled with their stock, or whatever, it was hard to move around. The fire got ahead of us on a second level," Oliver said. "With the smoke and everything, we had to back out."

Oliver said the fire was burning in the rafters and roof of the building.

"We had 20 to 30 foot flames coming out," Oliver said. "The fire ventilated itself. About two hours in, the entire roof on half the building collapsed."

Oliver said fire investigators and SLED would return to the scene Monday morning to investigate the origin of the fire. Arson is not suspected but Oliver said nothing could be ruled out at this time.

