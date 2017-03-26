Troopers report injuries, entrapment in Spartanburg County crash - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers report injuries, entrapment in Spartanburg County crash along SC 292

Posted: Updated:
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers reported injuries in a Spartanburg County crash Sunday evening.

The call came in at 5:11 p.m.

According to troopers, the incident happened at 1081 Lyman Road along SC 292.

They have also reported entrapment in the crash.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSTownville first responders participate in annual rescue training

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.