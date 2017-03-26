Warm Monday with afternoon storms possible

Warm today with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will reach the lower 70s in the mountains, and the mid to upper 70s in the Upstate. The entire area is likely to see pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.

Storms will continue tonight, and into parts of Tuesday. Expect afternoon highs tomorrow to be even warmer, in the mid to upper 70s.

By Wednesday, the storm chance moves out and the heat builds. With nothing but sunshine, midweek will warm up into the low 80s Upstate and upper 70s in western NC.

Cool high pressure will crash the warmth on Thursday, bringing highs back down to the middle to upper 60s as another system moves in from the west. This next system will also bring yet another chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday with an even greater chance on Friday.

The weekend will be quiet and mild with some sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.