Furman head basketball coach Niko Medved announces move to Drake University

In a heartfelt message on his Twitter account, former Furman University basketball head coach Niko Medved announced that he'd be leaving the team.

The former Furman coach has accepted another position as head coach of Drake University's basketball team.

His message read as follows:

Dear Furman Faithful, Today I had to make a very difficult personal decision to leave Furman. Furman means so much to me and Erica for so many reasons. We could never thank all of you enough for making our time here as special as it has been. I came here with the charge of rebuilding this proud basketball program, and I can tell you that I put my heart and soul into this program for the past four years. We leave here knowing we have left the Furman basketball program in a much better place than when we came. I love these players and staff dearly, and I have complete confidence that they will continue on the path they have started. We will always hold a special place in our heart for you and will always be cheering loud from a distance. Thank you again for everything! Sincerely, Niko, Erica, and Aly

He posted the message in its entirety on his personal Twitter account:

A special thanks to all #Furman fans and alumni for everything! You have meant the world to us! pic.twitter.com/Iy9BtrcdP4 — Niko Medved (@coachNikoMedved) March 27, 2017

Drake University also made the announcement on their Twitter account:

Read the statement on Niko Medved from Furman Athletics Director Mike Buddie here.

Statement From Furman AD Mike Buddie On Niko Medved https://t.co/EF4dHOmSif pic.twitter.com/ZieupFwwbx — Furman Paladins (@FurmanPaladins) March 26, 2017

