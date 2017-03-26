Furman head basketball coach Niko Medved announces move to Drake - FOX Carolina 21

Furman head basketball coach Niko Medved announces move to Drake University

Former Furman University basketball head coach Niko Medved. (Source: Furman Basketball Twitter) Former Furman University basketball head coach Niko Medved. (Source: Furman Basketball Twitter)
In a heartfelt message on his Twitter account, former Furman University basketball head coach Niko Medved announced that he'd be leaving the team.

The former Furman coach has accepted another position as head coach of Drake University's basketball team.

His message read as follows:

Dear Furman Faithful,

Today I had to make a very difficult personal decision to leave Furman. Furman means so much to me and Erica for so many reasons. We could never thank all of you enough for making our time here as special as it has been. I came here with the charge of rebuilding this proud basketball program, and I can tell you that I put my heart and soul into this program for the past four years. We leave here knowing we have left the Furman basketball program in a much better place than when we came. I love these players and staff dearly, and I have complete confidence  that they will continue on the path they have started. We will always hold a special place in our heart for you and will always be cheering loud from a distance. Thank you again for everything!

Sincerely, 

Niko, Erica, and Aly

 He posted the message in its entirety on his personal Twitter account:

Drake University also made the announcement on their Twitter account:

