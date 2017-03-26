Gov. McMaster, Nikki Haley congratulate Gamecocks on their advance to Final Four

The Gamecocks are on a roll as they advance to the Final Four, and fans in high places have taken notice.

S.C. Governor Henry McMaster took to Facebook on Sunday to congratulate the basketball team on their big win against Florida.

South Carolina outlasted Florida with a 77-70 victory on Sunday, to advance to the Final Four for the first time ever in the school's history.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley also congratulated the Gamecocks on social media:

On Monday, the South Carolina women's team will play in the Elite Eight. The top-seeded team took home a 100-58 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the Sweet 16, and will play Florida State at 9 p.m. on Monday in Stockton, California.

RELATED: Gamecocks going to Final Four for first time in school history

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.