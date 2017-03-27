Crews respond to house fire on Ferguson Road

Crews responded to a residential fire in Greenville County late Sunday night.

The call came in just after 11 p.m.

Belmont and South Greenville Fire Departments responded to the home on Ferguson Road to take down the blaze.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene was told by officials that no one was home during the fire and that no injuries were reported.

Crews were able to take down the fire, and remained on scene as of about 1 a.m. Monday investigating.

The house appeared to be a total loss.

Crews have Ferguson Road blocked off at this time as they work the scene.

