Commercial building catches fire in Spartanburg County

Firefighters in Spartanburg County are investigating to determine what caused a fire inside a commercial building early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in a building at the intersection of Heywood Avenue and East Main Street.

Firefighters said three businesses were listed on the front of the building. Those businesses include Len Brock Co. Real Estate, Palmetto Bodyworks & Counseling Associates, and an Aveda hair salon.

Firefighters said the building was likely empty when the fire broke out but there were some indications that someone may have been sleeping in the building’s basement.

