Deputies: Same suspect may be behind 3 Spartanburg Co. armed robberies

Surveillance images of the suspect from the 3 locations (Courtesy: SCSO)

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating three armed robberies that took place within a span of two days and may have been carried out by the same suspect.

Deputies said an armed person wearing a dark hooded jacket and a mask was involved in each robbery.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Click here to see surveillance photos showing the suspect in each robbery.

The first incident took place on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. at the Circle K on East Blackstock Road.

The second occurred just after midnight Monday at the Waffle House on Highway 221 in the Roebuck area.

The third robbery took place at the Spinx on Southport Road Monday at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect is asked to call Senior Investigator Tom Clark at 864-503-4581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Spartanburg police are also investigating an armed robbery at another Spinx that occurred Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.

