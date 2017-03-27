Deputies: Same suspect may be behind 3 Spartanburg Co. armed rob - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Same suspect may be behind 3 Spartanburg Co. armed robberies

Posted: Updated:
Spinx on Southport Road (FOX Carolina/ March 27, 2017) Spinx on Southport Road (FOX Carolina/ March 27, 2017)
Surveillance images of the suspect from the 3 locations (Courtesy: SCSO) Surveillance images of the suspect from the 3 locations (Courtesy: SCSO)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating three armed robberies that took place within a span of two days and may have been carried out by the same suspect.

Deputies said an armed person wearing a dark hooded jacket and a mask was involved in each robbery.

SURVEILLANCE PHOTOS: Click here to see surveillance photos showing the suspect in each robbery.

The first incident took place on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. at the Circle K on East Blackstock Road.

The second occurred just after midnight Monday at the Waffle House on Highway 221 in the Roebuck area.

The third robbery took place at the Spinx on Southport Road Monday at 6 a.m.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect is asked to call Senior Investigator Tom Clark at 864-503-4581 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Spartanburg police are also investigating an armed robbery at another Spinx that occurred Tuesday morning around 6 a.m.

MORE: Spartanburg police investigating robbery reported at Spinx

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.