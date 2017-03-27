Crash shuts down I-40 East in Haywood Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Crash shuts down I-40 East in Haywood Co.

Posted: Updated:
CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

A crash shut down I-40 East in Haywood County near Canton Monday morning, according to the NCDOT.

The interstate was closed at mile marker 28 due to a crash just past Exit 27.

The interstate is expected to reopen by 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.