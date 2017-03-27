Asheville police ask for help finding woman suspected in mail theft, check fraud cases

The Asheville Police Department has asked for the public’s help tracking down a suspect in several mail/package thefts and check fraud cases in the Skyland and Arden areas.

Police said the woman they are searching for is Jackie Diana King, 29, from Whittier, NC. Her last known address is 40 E. Piney Mountain Rd. She is 5’8” tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be driving a Dodge Caravan and was last seen Monday morning at a bank in Candler attempting to pass more forged checks, police said.

Police said King currently has one open warrant in Buncombe County for forgery and more charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 or Detective Brian Hogan at 828-259-5930.

