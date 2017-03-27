GA man wins SC's top BBQ award

Killer B’s BBQ of Evans, GA took home the Grand Champion title from the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off and Festival. (SCDA)

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture named a Georgia man as South Carolina’s State Barbecue Grand Champion.

The SCDA said Jim Burg of Killer B’s BBQ in Evans, GA was named Grand Champion and awarded a $600 prize at the 6th annual Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off and Festival on March 25.

41 teams competed at the State Farmers Market.

A Greenwood pit master, Ronnie Bishop of On the Spot BBQ, won first place in the Boston Butt competition.

Below is a full list of winners by category.

Grand Champion ($600): Killer B’s BBQ – Jim Burg, Evans, GA

Reserve Champion ($300): Doko Smoke – Tony Crout, Blythewood, SC

Boston Butts:

1st Place ($1000): On the Spot BBQ – Ronnie Bishop, Greenwood, SC

2nd Place: ($600) Smoke by Day, Fire by Night – Jim Bennett, Rock Hill, SC

3rd Place ($300): Blowin’ Smoke LLC-Robert Morris, Columbia, SC

Pork Ribs:

1st Place ($1000): Killer B’s BBQ – Jim Burg, Evans, GA

2nd Place ($600): Backdraft BBQ – Eric Carpenter, Ladsen, SC

3rd Place ($300): Bold Branch BBQ Boys – Joe Hilliard, Anderson, SC

Peoples’ Choice Award: Steel Smok’n Smokerz – Ray LaBounty, Columbia, SC

Kids ‘Que Grand Champion: Allie Livingston

Kids ‘Que Reserve Champion: Bella and Courtney Bastin

