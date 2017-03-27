GA man wins SC's top BBQ award - FOX Carolina 21

GA man wins SC's top BBQ award

Posted: Updated:
Killer B’s BBQ of Evans, GA took home the Grand Champion title from the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off and Festival. (SCDA) Killer B’s BBQ of Evans, GA took home the Grand Champion title from the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off and Festival. (SCDA)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture named a Georgia man as South Carolina’s State Barbecue Grand Champion.

The SCDA said Jim Burg of Killer B’s BBQ in Evans, GA was named Grand Champion and awarded a $600 prize at the 6th annual Commissioner’s Cup BBQ Cook-off and Festival on March 25.

41 teams competed at the State Farmers Market.

A Greenwood pit master, Ronnie Bishop of On the Spot BBQ, won first place in the Boston Butt competition.

Below is a full list of winners by category. 

Grand Champion ($600): Killer B’s BBQ – Jim Burg, Evans, GA

Reserve Champion ($300): Doko Smoke – Tony Crout, Blythewood, SC

Boston Butts:

  • 1st Place ($1000): On the Spot BBQ – Ronnie Bishop, Greenwood, SC
  • 2nd Place: ($600) Smoke by Day, Fire by Night – Jim Bennett, Rock Hill, SC
  • 3rd Place ($300): Blowin’ Smoke LLC-Robert Morris, Columbia, SC

 Pork Ribs:

  • 1st Place ($1000): Killer B’s BBQ – Jim Burg, Evans, GA
  • 2nd Place ($600): Backdraft BBQ – Eric Carpenter, Ladsen, SC
  • 3rd Place ($300): Bold Branch BBQ Boys – Joe Hilliard, Anderson, SC

Peoples’ Choice Award: Steel Smok’n Smokerz – Ray LaBounty, Columbia, SC

Kids ‘Que Grand Champion: Allie Livingston

Kids ‘Que Reserve Champion: Bella and Courtney Bastin

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.