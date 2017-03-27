Upstate ale house sued after DUI crash killing teens

Boiling Springs Ale House is accused of over-serving the suspect in a deadly December crash killing two teenage girls.

On Dec. 23, troopers said Hollis Brock, 48, crossed the center line in his pickup truck and hit a Toyota head-on. The driver of the car, 19-year-old Melissa Frilot, was entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car, Kortlynn Brianna Smith, also 19, was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Daisy Byrd, a third occupant, suffered a broken arm, two broken legs and required surgery for her injuries.

Brock was reportedly extremely intoxicated the night of the crash and is charged with two counts of felony DUI results in death and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

According to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Smith's estate, Brock was drinking at Boiling Springs Ale House on the night of the crash. The lawsuit claims the bar was negligent in continuing to serve an already-intoxicated person, making no attempt to find an alternative mode of transportation home for Brock, and failing to train employees to recognize intoxicated patrons.

Smith's family is suing for damages related to her loss, her funeral expenses and the devastation they have suffered.

A jury trial has been requested for the case.

