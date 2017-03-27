Fire breaks out in room of Westminster equipment plant - FOX Carolina 21

Fire breaks out in room of Westminster equipment plant

Firefighters respond to Westminster plant. (Mar. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina) Firefighters respond to Westminster plant. (Mar. 27, 2017/FOX Carolina)
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters in Oconee County were called to battle a fire inside a business in Westminster.

Emergency dispatchers said the fire was reported Monday morning at Lift Technologies on Highway 11.

According to the company's website, "Lift Technologies supplies masts, carriages, integral sideshifters, fork positioners, reach carriages and related components for a wide variety of mobile material handling equipment."

Firefighters said the fire was confined to the blaster machine room of the plant. Metal shavings in the room reportedly caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

