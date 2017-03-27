Staffing company looking to fill 150 job openings at Laurens Co. food service plant

A staffing company is looking to hire 150 food service workers for the Country Fresh, LLC plant in Laurens County, according to SC Works.

EFFEX will be host a hiring event on April 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Laurens County SC Works office, located at the Laurens County Library on West Main Street in Laurens.

The jobs have no educational requirements and no experience is needed.

First shift, second shift, and weekend shift openings are available.

Country Fresh provides fresh cut fruits and vegetables to retail and foodservice outlets across the US, according to the company’s website.

