Western Carolina Sailing Club holds annual Sailboat Challenge for Pickens Co. elementary students

The Western Carolina Sailing Club (WCSC) announced the annual Pickens County schools district’s STEM Program called “Sailboat Challenge."

Last year, WCSC said that over the course of 3 days they had over 1,100 2nd graders on the grounds, learning about the parts of sailboats, basics of water safety, the weather and what a vital role lake Hartwell plays in so many ways. WCSC said this is part of their continuing outreach to be a benefit for the community.

The event will take place from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29 on lake Hartwell at the Western Carolina Sailing Club. In the case of rainout, the event will be held the Monday to Wednesday of the following week. The students will be arriving at WCSC at approximately 9 a.m. and will be on the grounds each of the 3 days until around 1:15 p.m.

