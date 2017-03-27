Anderson man sentenced, required to register as sex offender after child porn investigation

An Anderson man is facing jail time, a fine and sex offender registration after an investigation into child pornography.

In 2015, agents with the FBI said they recovered child porn from the computer of 38-year-old Robert Elliot. Some of the images involved children under 12 years old, agents said.

Elliot confessed after the material was found and on Friday he was sentenced to 36 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

His imprisonment will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, payment of $4,000 in restitution, a special assessment of $5,100 and he will be required to register as a sex offender.

