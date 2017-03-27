AP grants A'ja Wilson First Team All-American award

The University of South Carolina announced that junior student A’ja Wilson received the first team All-America honors award from the Associated Press.

According to USC, it is the second season that she has been recognized on the AP First Team, while senior center Alaina Coates picked up honorable mention status for the second time in her career.

Wilson powered South Carolina to its fourth-straight SEC regular season title and third-consecutive SEC Tournament championship as the team’s top scorer and shot blocker. This season, Wilson has delivered 17.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocked shots per game. She has been the Gamecocks’ top scorer a team-high 20 times and leading rebounder in 12 games.

“Watching her grow into the force she is today, on and off the court, has been one of the great joys of my basketball career. A’ja deserves every accolade she gets because as talented as she is, she never stops working to be better.” South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley said.

Coates has been the first player to earn ALL-SEC honors all four years of her career. This season, Coates leaded the team in rebounds 20 times in her 28 outings and ranked fourth in the SEC in offensive rebounds and ninth in the nation with an SEC-best 7.4 defensive boards per outing.

The No. 3/4 Gamecocks will vie for their second NCAA Final Four appearance tonight against No. 10/13 Florida State as play in the NCAA Stockton Regional closes out the Elite Eight games at 9 p.m.

